Laurel, MT

Southworth and Seelye elected co-captains of 1971 Laurel High Football team

By From the Editor’s Desk
Laurel Outlook
 5 days ago

Births were announced for Ivory Kathleen Emineth, Jalen Hogan Whitley and Korbin Mikel Lehner. Ten traveling gypsies have descended upon Laurel for 11 days. They came with hammers and saws in hand from Missouri, Washington, Nevada and California as volunteer carpenters to help on the Habitat for Humanity project at 706 Mulberry Lane. The group’s members, who refer to themselves as “RV gypsies” travel the U.S., paying their own way and volunteering their skills and time to help low-income families build affordable housing. The hammering gypsies will be in Laurel until Aug. 15, before their caravan takes off in the direction of Michigan. Karon Scovell and her four children are scheduled to receive the keys to their new fourbedroom house this month.

www.laureloutlook.com

Comments / 0

