When you need a topping for a stack of pancakes at breakfast, you probably reach for maple syrup, but that's not the only way to use this popular tree syrup. It can serve as a drink sweetener and even an ingredient in a vinaigrette to dress your salad. The same (and more) can be said for another tree syrup: birch. Birch syrup is a sugar syrup made by concentrating sap from birch trees. While the flow season of maple syrup ends in the spring, birch sap flow season begins in late spring. "The sap is harvested in a similar manner as is done for maple syrup production—holes are drilled in the tree, and sap is collected either in buckets, bags, or a tubing collection system," says Dr. Abby van den Berg, PhD, a research associate professor at the University of Vermont. "That sap is then concentrated by heat-driven evaporation, very similar to how maple syrup is made, and usually using maple syrup equipment [like a synthetic filter and evaporator]."