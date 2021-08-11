Cancel
Golf

Justin Rose reflects on 'overwhelming' honor of Payne Stewart Award

 7 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Payne Stewart noticed a spindly 12-year-old waiting patiently outside the ropes at the Open Championship that day at Royal St. George's and tossed him a golf ball. Justin Rose, who is now 41, still remembers the feeling when he caught it. “That was a cool moment and...

