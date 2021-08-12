Timothy Lucas, Minot, charged with forgery, theft, unauthorized use of credit card

Timothy Earl Lucas, 53, Minot, is charged in district court in Minot with Class C felony theft of a motor vehicle, Class C felony forgery, and Class C felony unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit in November 2020. Lucas made an initial appearance on the charges on Wednesday before Judge Gary Lee, who set bond at $2,500, with a requirement that Lucas post 10 percent. The prosecution had asked for bond to be set at $10,000 and Ward County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Nelson said he is concerned by Lucas’s failure to attend past court appearances. Lee said he set the bond as he did because Lucas is not alleged to have committed a violent offense. Lee also ordered Lucas to immediately report to his probation officer if he is released.