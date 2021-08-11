Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois mandates masks at schools, day cares, long-term care facilities

By Aug 10, 2021
Mendota Reporter
Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – Masks will be required at all Illinois long-term care facilities, day cares and Pre-K-12 schools, Gov. JB Pritzker announced last week amid a nationwide surge of COVID-19. “Every time we think we know where this virus is headed, it changes and it shifts,” Pritzker said at a COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “For example, unlike before, people 29 years old and younger accounted for 12 percent of hospitalizations. All across the nation, we are seeing young people with no underlying conditions now on ventilators. I want to say specifically to young adults: Please do not think that the worst case scenario can't happen to you. It can happen. It is happening. Get vaccinated.”

