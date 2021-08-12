Cancel
Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 XT Pulse

HEXUS.net
 6 days ago

Wake me up when we have mid-range prices. Unfortunately the Stockholm Syndrome gamers have,will probably mean people will just buy! buy! buy!. I think you're misunderstanding Stockholm Syndrome....

forums.hexus.net

GeekyGadgets

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards unveiled

ASRock has unveiled its new range of Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards taking the form of the ASRock Phantom Gaming D 8 GB OC graphic, ASRock Challenger Pro 8 GB OC, ASRock Challenger D 8 GB OC and ASRock Challenger ITX 8 GB. All the new graphics cards are based on the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU technology amd are built on the 7 nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, offering gamers support for are built on the 7 nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, NVIDIA ray tracing, HDMI 2.1, and PCI Express 4.0. Cooling on the graphics cards is provided by ASRock’s custom Striped Axial Fan delivering enhanced airflow to optimize cooling from not only the stripe structure on each fan blade but also the polishing surface on the bottom side.
Tom's Hardware

Mysterious Radeon RX 6800 'Navi 21' Card with 8GB of GDDR6 Spotted

Hardware leaker and Twitter user @Komachi_Ensaka has spotted a very strange AMD Radeon graphics card based on the Navi 21 GPU that's equipped with just 8GB of memory, down from 16GB of memory typically installed on Navi 21-based Radeon RX 6800/6900-series boards. The product was spotted in the UserBenchmark database. Could this be a new contender for the best graphics cards, or perhaps an OEM-only card?
Soon an AMD RADEON RX 6800 SE with 8 GB GDDR6 memory?

In reality, this is actually pretty unlikely, but this card has just turned up in the UserBenchmark database. So it is a NAVI 21 card with 8 GB of memory that was recorded in the software database and the latter performs better than an RX 6700 XT and slightly worse than an RX 6800.
Children’s Pengyu Radeon RX 6600 XT VastArmor: An unknown model, but $ 463

Sure, the kids has nothing to do with the story, but it sounded so good with the pengyu that we couldn’t resist. So a new CG brand that just popped up in China and the latter would actually be produced in XFX’s factories, but without being a subsidiary brand. And the first card from this brand would be the RX 6600 XT VastArmor, a rather classic model, but nice, because it doesn’t matter in triple fans and 2.5 slots ./>
Retailer Lists MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT for $1100

With the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT set to be officially released on August 11th, there may well be more than a few of you who are eying this up as your next potential graphics card upgrade. While we do have an official MSRP of $379, however, given the current climate, we already know that the chances of finding one of these new GPUs at anything close to that are already looking pretty grim with more realistic prices of $400-$500 already being suggested. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, despite that aforementioned release date, it would appear that one major retailer has seemingly decided to break the embargo by listing an MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X graphics card as available for sale. In terms of the price though, all we can hope is that this isn’t indicative of what we can expect!
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT for 380 euros as fast as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060

AMD is currently rounding off its ray-tracing-capable Radeon RX 6000 series with the Radeon RX 6600 XT. The card costs 380 euros on paper around a hundred less than the RX 6700 XT, but is 60 euros above the list price for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060. The next few days will show where retail prices will level off. It also depends on which card turns out to be more recommendable, because both have small weaknesses.
Where to buy AMD RX 6600 XT in the UK and US

AMD's new RX 6600 XT graphics card launches today, as we've reached the card's August 11th release date and the 2PM BST (9AM EST) release time. Our RX 6600 XT review shows that AMD's promise of a strong 1080p performer at $379/£329 is fulfilled, so expect a lot of demand. New GPUs are almost impossible to find at a good price right now, but if you visit the links below at the right time you still have a shot of picking up a shiny new RX 6600 XT in the US or UK. We've linked to both prebuilt systems and the cards themselves, so consider checking both categories.
AMD Radeon 21.8.1 driver comes with support for the new RX 6600 XT

AMD will be launching its latest Radeon graphics card, the RX 6600 XT, tomorrow, August 11, and to match with it, now there is a graphics driver. The release, named the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.8.1 driver, is almost solely focused on this new GPU, which is aimed at 1080p gaming, arriving as the successor to the RX 5700 XT. The graphics card comes in at $379.
PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT Red Devil

Last edited by CAT-THE-FIFTH; Today at 02:40 PM. Last edited by CAT-THE-FIFTH; Today at 02:43 PM. Its still very poor and the top few are within a 5% margin of error. The RTX3060TI and RTX3070 uses a 256 bit memory controller. The RX6600XT only uses a 128 bit memory controller,and should in theory have a very simple PCB with few traces.
AMD RX 6600 XT GPU tested: Fast performer for 1080p gaming

The latest step in the graphics card pas de deux between AMD and Nvidia is the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU. It's also the current entry-level model in AMD's line of graphics processors for gamers specifically looking for speed or higher quality in 1080p resolution. The RX 6600 XT's nominal $379 price and performance slots seamlessly between Nvidia's $329 GeForce RTX 3060 and $399 3060 Ti -- all in the seemingly choreographed fashion we're used to from the two manufacturers.

