Welcome back, Husky fans! If you only come to this site during football season, then it’s about time to start getting ready for the opening kickoff. With 30 days to go until the season opener against Montana, the UW Dawg Pound beings its annual tradition of counting down the last month before the season begins. Remember to check back every day- including the weekends- for a new post in the series. From analytical to opinionated and from hard-hitting to goofy, we will have all the important topics covered in the next 30 days.