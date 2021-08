LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky is thinking SEC Championship game, and while it’s a tall order, it certainly seems more achievable now than ever before. For the first time in two years we had a normal UK football media day. Of course we got the team picture and plenty of interviews. One of the main topics of discussion this afternoon was that new offense being installed. “It was just kind of getting their overall general football knowledge down to see where they were at, and what we needed to add from there,” said first year offensive coordinator Liam Coen.