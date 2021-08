If you had to guess who are going to the fins active WRs week 1 on the depth chart. I think the Dolphins will keep six, which is a large number, and I’ll go with DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, Jakeem Grant and Robert Foster at this point. Remember that Will Fuller V will begin the season on the suspended list, so I’m guessing the Dolphins will have to make a move at wide receiver when he comes back. I also suspect Preston Williams will begin the season on PUP.