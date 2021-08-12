Cancel
IOWA FARMERS HIGHLIGHTED IN NEW ‘REAL FARMERS. REAL FOOD. REAL MEAT.’ VIDEO SERIES

IOWA FARMERS HIGHLIGHTED IN NEW ‘REAL FARMERS. REAL FOOD. REAL MEAT.’. Contact: Caitlyn Lamm, (515) 225-5470, clamm@ifbf.org. WEST DES MOINES, Iowa—August 12, 2021— While Iowa’s bread and butter lies within the agricultural industry, Iowans still have questions about the health of their foods, how it was raised and if it is environmentally friendly. That’s why Iowa Farm Bureau launched Real Farmers. Real Food. Real Meat., an initiative that brings real stories of sustainable agriculture, animal care and nutritional benefits of meat and dairy products to Iowans.

