Houston, TX

Hot as usual, with a continued chance of scattered showers

By Eric Berger
spacecityweather.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston will continue to see hot summertime weather, but with the absence of dominant high pressure the region will also see scattered rain chances each day. The pattern changes slightly on Sunday, as a weak “cool” front pushes into the area. This may spark heavier rainfall in some areas, but the details remain sketchy.

spacecityweather.com

