Hot as usual, with a continued chance of scattered showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking scattered showers and storms on the way as well now three different tropical systems in the Atlantic that we are keeping our eye on. As we go through the work week we will continue to deal with hit and miss shower activity with the best chances of rain coming on Tuesday and Thursday. High temperatures throughout the work week will warm and muggy, but not insanely hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall in the Florida Panhandle later today bringing gusty winds and flooding rain. Tropical Depression Grace continues to lash the Dominican Republic with heavy rains as it heads off to the west-northwest with the storm expected to eventually track into the western Gulf of Mexico later this week. While no impacts are currently expected for the ArkLaTex it does need to be watched closely.