Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy were two of five Big 12 quarterbacks named to the 2021 Sugar Bowl Manning Award Watch List, released on Thursday. The watch list revealed the 32 quarterbacks the New Orleans, Louisiana-based award is tracking for the 2021 season. The winner will be announced in January. The Manning is named for former the Manning family of quarterbacks — Archie, Peyton and Eli. The award is one of the few that takes into account bowl performances, as well as the regular season.