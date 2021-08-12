Cancel
Animals

Old dog learns new kicks

By Hope Murray news@moraminn.com
Kanabec County Times Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most people retire, they think about sitting back, putting their feet up, and enjoying the upcoming years of rest and relaxation. After he retired, Molin was looking for something to do to occupy his free time. His solution? He took up Tae Kwon Do, a sport he had only been involved in as a spectator, as his daughter Becky had already participated in the martial art for three years. Molin — or Mister Earl, as he is known at Evolution Tae Kwon Do in Mora — was 61 at the time.

