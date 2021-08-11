Biden urges investigation into 'illegal activity' that may be causing spike in gas prices
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration is taking steps to crack down on illegal activity that might be contributing to a rise in gas prices. Biden announced that the National Economic Council has asked the Federal Trade Commission to use “every available tool” to monitor the U.S. gasoline market and look for any illegal activity that might be causing gas prices to jump while the cost of a barrel of oil is going down.www.lubbockonline.com
