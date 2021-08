On Sunday, August 22, The Chainsmokers will hit the stage at Empower Field at Mile High, and here's the best part: you can see them for free. In a press release, the Denver Broncos announced that FanDuel Sportsbook is bringing the first-ever FanDuel FanFest to Empower Field, which will not only feature a performance from The Chainsmokers but also feature meet and greets with former Broncos players like Champ Bailey, Aqib Talib, Jake Plummer, and more, according to the release. Rockies alumni will also be in attendance and the event will have food tucks on site, along with free betting games and a beer garden.