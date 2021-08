Carrasco allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings Wednesday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision. Wednesday's start marked Carrasco's second of the season. He didn't build upon his workload much, as he threw only five more pitches and got one additional out as compared to his season debut. As for his actual performance, Carrasco held the Marlins scoreless through four innings but allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base to begin the fifth inning. He'll look to continue to build upon his length, though it's clear that Carrasco understandably remains rusty.