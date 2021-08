As the Mets get set to embark on Game 107 of the 2021 season, they currently find themselves in a three-game skid, which has seen them lose five of their last six contests. This has shrunk their lead in the NL East to just 1.5 games, which is their slimmest margin since May 26. The Mets have held onto first-place since early-May, but when you take a closer look at things, they have been on a downturn over the course of the past 46 games.