Methods: We retrospectively reviewed 282 patients with ADCI who had positive scan of 18F-florbetaben amyloid PET images were classified into three groups according to a prior diagnosis of diabetes and DPP-4i use: diabetic patients being treated with (ADCI-DPP-4i+, n=70) or without DPP-4i (ADCI-DPP-4i-, n=71), and non-diabetic patients (n=141). Multiple linear regression analyses were performed to determine inter-group differences in global and regional amyloid retention using standardized uptake value ratios calculated from cortical areas. We assessed the longitudinal changes in Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) score using a linear mixed model.