Combo GIP/GLP-1 Injectable Beats Insulin for A1c Reduction

Cover picture for the articleAn investigational antidiabetic agent proved both non-inferior and superior to insulin for type 2 diabetes management, according to findings of the phase III SURPASS-3 trial. Over the course of the 52-week trial, all three doses of tirzepatide -- a combination glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist -- led to significantly greater reductions in HbA1c versus insulin degludec, reported Ángel Rodríguez, MD, PhD, of Lilly Spain in Madrid, and colleagues.

