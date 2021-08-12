Cancel
Public Safety

Ocean City Beach Patrol in need of lifeguards to end Summer season

By Kristin Roberts-O'Brien
phl17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ocean City Beach Patrol is looking for more lifeguards. The organization will hold a special rookie tryout this Sunday, August 15th, for anybody who wants to work. Beaches are in need of more guards as college-aged employees are headed back to schools in the coming weeks. Shifts start this...

