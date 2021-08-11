Cancel
Religion

132nd Bloys Campmeeting comes to a close

By Sachi McClendon
bigbendsentinel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFF DAVIS COUNTY –– The annual Bloys Campmeeting had run uninterrupted for over 130 years until last summer, when the coronavirus landed in the U.S., cancelling just about every in-person gathering and forcing the event organizers to reduce the retreat to a one-night virtual sermon. The president of the Bloys Campmeeting Association, D.A. Harral, said at the time that it was a hard decision, but it ultimately boiled down to the safety of the many multigenerational guests that were more likely to have serious negative effects from contracting the virus.

