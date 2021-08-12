Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Architectural Drawings: Hidden Masterpieces from Sir John Soane’s Museum

ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA visual, large-format compilation of some the finest architectural drawings from Sir John Soane’s extensive collection. The architect, teacher and collector Sir John Soane compiled what was probably the first comprehensive collection of architectural drawings in the world. Comprising 30,000 drawings at the time of his death in 1837, it remains one of the jewels in the crown of architectural art.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Soane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Curator#Great Britain#Art#Old Somerset House#The Bank Of England#Montano Wren#Curator Of Drawings#Georgian#Catalogue Editor#The Soane Museum#The York Georgian Society#Monuments Trust#Isbn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
U.K.
Related
Visual ArtTime Out Global

A giant sculpture has just been unveiled in Highgate Cemetery

As if Highgate Cemetery wasn’t beautiful enough already, now it’s home to a monumental, five metre high sculpture by the brilliant Phyllida Barlow. She’s previously represented Great Britain at the Venice Biennale, and only recently had a major solo show at the Royal Academy, where she filled the galleries with her signature constructions of fabric, concrete, found materials and paint.
MuseumsArchDaily

Images of Ateliers Jean Nouvel’s Coastal TAG Art Museum Reflecting the Colors of Sunset

ACF has released a new series of images demonstrating the recently completed TAG Art Museum, designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel, as part of the Artists’ Garden project collaborated with Shandong International Coastal Cultural Industry. The museum is located in the West Sea Bay in Qingdao, China. Strung along a covered promenade that weaves through planted gardens and woodland, running along the coastline towards a new marina, the structures consist of 12 interconnected exhibition halls.
MuseumsArchDaily

Ordrupgaard Museum Extension & Landscape / Snøhetta

Text description provided by the architects. Situated near Jægersborg Dyrehave, north of Copenhagen, Ordrupgaard houses Nothern Europe’s most comprehensive collection of French and Danish art from the 19th and early 20th century. Originally built as a three-winged country mansion in the neo-classical style during World War I, the museum was expanded by a modern 1,150 m2 glass and black lava concrete extension in 2005, designed by Zaha Hadid. Snøhetta’s design, most of which is underground, but also partly excavated from the landscape, creates a holistic and continuous path throughout the entire museum and its surrounding park and gardens, linking Hadid’s extension for special exhibitions with the museum’s original building and permanent collection. In total, Snøhetta’s design comprises landscape interventions as well as five brand new, subterranean exhibition spaces, two of which create a continuation of Hadid’s exhibition space, and three specially dedicated to one of the museum’s main attractions: its extensive and permanent collection of French impressionistic paintings.
Museumsblooloop.com

Reimagining Manchester Jewish Museum

Manchester Jewish Museum has re-opened after a major renovation. It features a new gallery, studio, kitchen, shop and café, doubling its original space. The museum, which holds over 31,000 objects and personal histories, tells the story of Jewish Manchester as well as wider stories of migration, community and identity. The renovation also sees the launch of a new programme. This marks the museum’s mission to use Jewish stories to connect to the world.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

jean nouvel-designed art museum opens in shanghai with cai guo-qiang's gunpowder paintings

To design shanghai’s latest cultural offering, jean nouvel adopted the concept of the museum as a ‘domain’, hoping that visitors’ experience will begin from the building’s surroundings. ‘I hope that the pudong art museum is like a sculpture calmly integrated on the vast land. when people look at it, don’t think it’s an independent building, but it is a continuation of the collocation of the land, scenery and space sketches, naturally coherent together. this ambiguity is deliberately created by me. I am playing an interactive game with the huangpu river and the surrounding space,’ explains the pritzker prize winning architect.
Visual ArtBBC

Trafalgar Square hosts National Gallery open-air artwork exhibition

Paintings including Botticelli's Venus and Mars and Gainsborough's Mr and Mrs Andrews are part of an open-air art exhibition in Trafalgar Square. The reproductions outside the National Gallery, which are the same size as the originals inside, will be on display until the beginning of September. Members of the public...
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Frieze Is Bringing Its Sculpture Garden Event to Regent’s Park in London

On view from September 14 to October 31. London‘s Regent’s Park will get a facelift this September, when Frieze transforms the area into a sculpture park. Now when we say variety — we mean a truly diverse set of artworks, such as a colorful totemic statue by Annie Morris, to Stoyan Dechev’s Looney Tunes-esque lightning cloud, Event Horizon (2019), to Daniel Arsham’s Roman bust, Unearthed Bronze Eroded Melpomene (2021).
Interior DesignArchDaily

A Virtual Tour of Adolf Loos’ House for Josephine Baker

The unbuilt design of a home for Josephine Baker by the architect Adolf Loos is perhaps one of the most analyzed unbuilt homes of Modernism. Its design and history touch on a number of complex social and political issues during the early 20th century. The design comes when Josephine Baker, an African American entertainer is beginning her rise to superstardom and represents a thoroughly modern and fresh artistic voice. Meanwhile, Adolf Loos was a physically ailing man on a steep moral and social decline. The house itself was never truly commissioned by Baker, rather it lives mostly as a fantasy concocted by the architect. This video presents the house through a 3D model and narrated walkthrough to discuss how and why the house was designed and allow you to explore this unique house for yourself.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

“The Art of Banksy” is an exhibit that contradicts its subject

After months of delays and venue changes, "The Art of Banksy" finally opened at 360 N State Street over the weekend—the same building that houses the Museum of Broadcast Communications. Proudly touting its "unauthorized" status, the show has previously popped up in cities like Melbourne and Miami, always presenting a collection of more than 80 privately-owned works created by the enigmatic street artist. While I can't speak to the previous iterations of the show, the version that has arrived in Chicago leaves much to be desired, presenting little more than a barrage of images without much in the way context—and often willfully contradicts the themes that underpin Banksy's work.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Uncover the History Behind Rembrandt’s Masterpiece Painting ‘The Night Watch’

Rembrandt van Rijn was one of the most prolific artists of the Dutch Golden Age. As a master of three types of media, he produced numerous sketches, prints, and paintings that continue to be admired today. However, among his impressive oeuvre, there is one piece that stands out from the rest: a fascinating group portrait painting called The Night Watch.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

Sip and Draw in Brooklyn Museum’s Backyard This Summer

Fancy yourself a drawer? Or just want to give it ago? Head to Brooklyn Museum to try out this month’s life drawing class complete with a refreshing beverage and live music by local DJs. The August 19 event is part of the museum’s monthly life drawing series that is running...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Montenegrin Architecture

A Public Park in a Former Quarry in Australia and A Garden Bridge in China: 10 Unbuilt Public Spaces and Buildings Submitted to Archdaily. This week's curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights public spaces and buildings submitted by the ArchDaily Community. From bridges to squares, from parks to markets and train stations, this article explores the various kinds of public infrastructure that support the urban fabric, showcasing distinct approaches worldwide.
Klamath Falls, ORKlamath Falls News

Architecture tour offered at Baldwin Hotel Museum

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A special tour exploring the design and construction of the 115-year-old Baldwin Hotel Museum building, 31 Main St., will be offered Saturday, Aug. 21. Museum guides will offer the hour-long tour at 11 a.m. Admission is $10 per person, with a $1 discount for students and seniors.
Visual ArtCoinTelegraph

From Picasso to Pollock: HYPE to fractionalize masterpieces in NFTs

In a historic milestone for the story of art, a masterpiece collection is being fractionalized and placed into an open non-fungible token marketplace — HYPE, powered by EcoFi. HYPE is launching legally binding NFTs that grant fractional ownership from a collection of some of history’s greatest artists. Select pieces were displayed at an exclusive private party hosted at P. Diddy’s mansion in Beverly Hills last weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy