Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

The Atlantic Daily: A New Pandemic Reality for America’s Kids

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce
Posted by 
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Quly5_0bPcZnyn00

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Delta continues to bear down on America’s unvaccinated, and that includes 50 million kids. Nationwide, coronavirus cases are spiking to levels not seen since the winter, while children younger than 12 are still ineligible to get their shots. Though they remain less likely to get sick overall, kids are among those ending up in hospital beds.

Pediatric hospitalizations are at their highest point in the pandemic.

Intensive-care units in children's hospitals are filling up around the South, our staff writer Katherine J. Wu reports. “This COVID surge, I’ve never seen anything like it,” one respiratory therapist told her. “It’s the sickest I’ve ever seen children.”

The timeline for an under-12 vaccine is still unclear.

What’s taking so long? If you’re eager to understand the intricacies of the emergency-authorization process, here’s everything that needs to happen before the country can start putting doses into the arms of tiny humans.

So what can you do in the meantime to keep kids safe?

The next-best thing is to vaccinate all the teens and adults around them, our staff writer Olga Khazan reports. Child cases appear to be rising particularly fast in states with low adult-vaccination rates.

The rest of the news in three sentences:

(1) The FDA is reportedly planning to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised Americans. (2) California became the first state to require all school employees to either be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. (3) The Taliban continued to advance in Afghanistan, raising fears that Kabul could eventually fall.

What to read if … you’re looking for practical advice on how to manage your risk in light of Delta:

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Improve your time management with some depressing but liberating advice.

A break from the news:

Rediscover a thought-provoker from our archives: Why are young people having so little sex?

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 0

The Atlantic

The Atlantic

49K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pandemic#Delta#Americans#Taliban#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsWaynesboro Record-Herald

When will America stop buying lies about COVID vaccines? | Mike Kelly

This conversation actually took place. It seemed surreal at the time, almost laughable. But in light of what happened this week in America, it seems entirely normal, not funny at all. On a Saturday afternoon in March, as I strolled through my New Jersey town of Teaneck — a well-educated...
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
HealthDaily Beast

How America Abandoned the World—and Our Own Inner Cities

In America and across the globe, COVID-19 is diminishing people’s prospects, exacerbating inequality and creating ever-more feudal societies as the pandemic ravages the health and the pocketbooks of the poor and the poorly educated. Globally developing countries are suffering from what The Nation describes as “a gargantuan north-south vaccination gap”...
KidsPosted by
The Hill

New pandemic record set for kids hospitalized with COVID-19

Cases in children have been rising dramatically since July after the highly contagious delta variant became the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S. Children make up 2.4 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Reuters. The figure includes confirmed and suspected cases. The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has...
ScienceNorwich Bulletin

View from the Left: Politicization of masks and science has set America back

More pervasive than the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is America’s poor judgment that’s spread it. Despite heroic attempts by scientists, vaccine producers and hospital staffs to limit transmission, irresponsible governors and vax-resisters are oases in the desert for SARS-CoV-2 to replicate and evolve. The 3 COVID vaccines FDA’s made available – Moderna, Pfizer; Johnson & Johnson – have proven efficacy against all variants now circulating in the country, including Delta. But inoculations are lagging, and because Delta is 1,000 times more transmissible than D614G, 95 percent of patients treated in hospitals today for COVID infections are unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: The Pandemic’s Endgame Has Changed

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. A cloud of unease has descended over America’s pandemic summer, arriving with an inescapable sense of...
Public HealthPosted by
GoldDerby

John Oliver has strong words for unvaccinated adults: ‘You’re the f—ing problem’

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver bemoaned how “Hot Vax Summer” is giving way to “Dips— Autumn,” as America’s Covid-19 cases rise due to the Delta variant. Alarmingly, children are being infected at a high rate, accounting for nearly 15 percent of new cases and reaching record-high hospitalizations during the pandemic. One of the hardest-hit states is Florida, whose governor, Ron DeSantis, said during a speech at a children’s hospital that “these waves are something you just have to deal with. Oliver said that if you told him a few years ago that the Republican governor of Florida had said...
RelationshipsRegister Citizen

Kids reconnect at New Mexico ranch amid pandemic's isolation

VANDERWAGEN, N.M. (AP) — After more than a year of pandemic-imposed isolation, quarantines, and remote learning, Broken Arrow Bible Ranch has been one place for area kids and teens to reconnect this summer. The Christian camp, located about 20 miles south of Gallup, reopened its cabin doors in June after...
KidsParents Magazine

Nearsightedness Rises Among Kids And New Study Links it to the Pandemic

Chances are your family's screen time increased over the past year and a half. There's no shame in that: We are, quite literally, just trying to survive here, and relying more on screen programming for both education and entertainment is just part of that deal. With that being said, we know that screen time guidelines exist for good reason. And now, a study suggests that instances of nearsightedness, also called myopia or short-sightedness, is on the rise in kids because of lifestyle changes during the pandemic.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Protecting Kids In A Pandemic

Kids under 12 are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. We asked health experts how they’re protecting their own kids during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the September 14 recall election can be labelled the work of “national republicans and Trump supporters” in the official election voter guide. That’s according to a tentative ruling in Governor Gavin Newsom’s favor. Plus, the race to get animals at the San Diego zoo vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Public Healthbuckscountycouriertimes.com

'Camp is still camp': How Camp America adapted and welcomed kids amid the pandemic

Tucked away on 43 acres of repurposed farm land, hundreds of children are laughing, running, playing, and enjoying summer-as-usual. As Pennsylvania and the rest of the country grapples with continued pandemic precautions and rising cases, here at Camp America, the traditional summer day camp experience isn’t over, and campers — as well as their families — are thankful for it.
Healthinsidernj.com

Let’s Get Vaccinated, New Jersey and America

(Washington, D.C.) – It has been over 7 months since the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was administered to an ICU Nurse in New York City. Since then, 49.5% of the U.S. population has received full vaccination doses, and a total of 57.4% of people have had at least one dose. Thanks to this quick progress, Americans got a taste of pre-pandemic normalcy as cases plummeted throughout May and June. However, a sharp drop-off in vaccinations has halted this progress, and our country is gearing up for another round of mask-mandates and increased hospitalizations as the Delta variant spreads rapidly.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

CMCo’s Daily Case Count Rises as Delta Fuels Pandemic’s Resurgence

COURT HOUSE - As with most of the State of New Jersey and many areas of the country, the daily case rate of Covid rose in Cape May County over the past week. According to a Cape May County Health Department release, it appears the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus is within the county population and is likely accounting for many of the new cases.
Worldraleighnews.net

Xinhua Commentary: The ugly truth of America's pandemic response

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- As of Monday, the United States has reported more than 35 million cumulative COVID-19 cases and over 610,000 deaths, leading the world in both numbers. The heart-wrenching loss of lives is a reminder that Washington's painful lessons in its response to COVID-19 should be reviewed...
KidsPosted by
CNN

Kids are the victims of new GOP bid to politicize the pandemic

(CNN) — America is being forced yet again to learn the same, repetitive lesson of the pandemic: Fighting a raging, evolving virus with cynicism-laced politics rather than medical data only leads to the same result -- a prolonged national nightmare. School kids are the latest victims as Ron DeSantis and...
metroparent.com

Post-Pandemic Life for Kids With Autism

The pandemic lockdown severely restricted access to day-to-day activities for all of us. But for parents of kids with autism — who depend on visits to the library and grocery store to help build and maintain social skills — these experiences all but dried up. Fewer trips out into the community means fewer opportunities to build skills, says Reena Naami-Dier, M.S., BCBA, LBA, owner and director at Spark Center for Autism. Now, parents are focusing on post-pandemic life for their child with autism.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Increase in nearsightedness in kids during pandemic

Lafayette - A sharp rise in the development of nearsightedness in children may be linked to the covid-19 pandemic according to a recent study out of Hong Kong. News 15 spoke with Doctor Jerry Gerdes with Family Eye Clinic who says the number of children he’s diagnosed during the pandemic is about the same compared to years past, but he also says he believes kids’ screen time has definitely played a role.

Comments / 0

Community Policy