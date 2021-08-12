6 Small Changes You Can Make to Live Greener in the Hudson Valley

Incorporating just a few small habits into your daily routine can make a huge difference in the long run for the environment. We all know that we could always do a little more to make the world a greener and more sustainable place. Yet why is it so hard for us to go the extra step to living greener in the first place? “People are leading very full and increasingly complicated lives these days,” says Bill Meyer, chairman of the Lower Hudson Valley Sierra Club. “The good news is it is becoming increasingly easier to live a green life without disrupting our daily routines.”