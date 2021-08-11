MISD shutters Montessori class for 4th, 5th and 6th grades

Catherine Temps of Hicksville High School discusses why she became a teacher, why teaching students practical skills is important and more. My grandmother influenced my career choice. She was an educator at the elementary and secondary levels for forty-three years. My grandmother thoroughly enjoyed sharing stories regarding her activities and experiences in the classroom. I was in awe of her happiness in the field of education. My siblings and I played school frequently. At each opportunity, I would take on the role of teacher. I taught my siblings in the areas of reading, writing and arithmetic. As a student in elementary and secondary school, I found satisfaction in assisting others to understand the coursework. Explaining to my peers came naturally to me. During high school, I found my passion in industrial arts.