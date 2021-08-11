Cancel
Education

MISD shutters Montessori class for 4th, 5th and 6th grades

By Ursula Muñoz-Schaefer
bigbendsentinel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARFA — Following the exit of a fifth and sixth grade math and science teacher and a fifth and sixth grade English language arts teacher, MISD is shuttering Montessori for grades four through six, citing low enrollment numbers. Known for its emphasis on independence and often utilizing mixed-age classrooms and...

#Montessori School#Montessori Education#Private Schools#Covid#The Big Bend Sentinel
