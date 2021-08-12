Cancel
Nataliya Nova of Nataliya Nova Luxury Accessories: “Everyone will try to give you advice”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone will try to give you advice. At the early stage, you are very vulnerable. Make sure you ask opinions from people who know your business or potential customers. All these pieces of advice can take you out of your direction, and you need to learn how to filter what is a valuable recommendation and what is just noise! Stay solid!

Related
Beauty & FashionVogue

In A World Of Diet Teas & Corporate #SponCon, These Gen-Z Influencers Are A Breath Of Fresh Air

There are influencers and influencers, and it’s nearly a joke term these days. There’s the curvy brunette who’s famous for being famous and lives larger than any of us will come close to. There’s the glossy blonde from the OC who will talk about her skincare regimen while downing caviar and champagne. There’s the fabulous, flat-tummied fitness guru who assures you that, if you follow her diet and exercise plan, you’ll be as fabulous and flat-tummied as she.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The Story Behind Palace, the World’s Most Entertaining Fashion Brand

In 2017, the English skater and designer Lev Tanju traveled from London to New York to take a meeting at the Madison Avenue headquarters of the Ralph Lauren Corporation. Palace, the skate brand Tanju had founded with friends in 2009, was on the brink of a momentous collaboration: working with the legendary American fashion company on a co-branded collection that was set to include silk pajamas, velvet slippers, and the beloved “heelflip” Polo Bear sweater. Ralph Lauren had always been one of Tanju's favorite brands (and a favorite of just about any skater who came up in the '90s). Nevertheless, Tanju arrived for the meeting attired as he would be on most any other day—whether he was going to the pub or the skate park—wearing a pair of heather gray track pants that Palace had produced for a collaboration with Adidas, along with Gucci loafers in fluorescent green croc skin. The pants were particularly noticeable: They had a giant hole in one of the knees. What Tanju hadn't considered was that he might be meeting with Ralph himself.
Pet ServicesThrive Global

Tiffany Burris of Squishface: “If you’re not growing, you’re dying”

If you’re not growing, you’re dying. With e-commerce there is always a competitor on your heels trying to copy your product and steal your traffic. Once you start down this road you must be committed to continually growing and create a plan for that. That means always planning for new channels, new marketplaces, new products, new variations, new target demographics, etc.
Real EstateThrive Global

Kayla Lee of SERHANT: “You can’t find answers to everything in a book — mistakes have to be made to learn”

You can’t find answers to everything in a book — mistakes have to be made to learn. You won’t be perfect so how you dust yourself off and get back up is pretty important. I really try not to regret any of my past mistakes, I believe I am where I am today because of the difficult lessons I’ve learned along the way. Again, I always try to keep in mind that my biggest deal hasn’t even happened yet. This helps me get back up on my feet when I’m knocked down. I remember why I’m in this industry and why I love my job.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
EnvironmentRebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...
Public Healtharcamax.com

George Takei says people 'willfully unvaccinated' from COVID should be last in line for priority care

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care. “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...

