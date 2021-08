It’s pretty hard to imagine where the Blue Jays would be without Alek Manoah in 2021, and that’s not something I thought I’d be saying a few months ago. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been a big fan of the charismatic right-hander since the Blue Jays drafted him in 2019, and even more so after I had the chance to interview him last year. However, I wasn’t expecting him to debut until later in the season, and I definitely didn’t predict this kind of dominance out the gate. After last night’s outstanding performance against the Angels he’s now 5-1 with a 2.59 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over 11 starts covering 59 innings. He’s held opposing hitters to a .181 batting average, and struck out 71 already.