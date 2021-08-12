The Acclaimed Documentary Maker in Her 70s With More Stories to Tell
From her 'Mad Men' days to her new movies, Sandi Bachom has been one vigorous videographer. At 76, Sandi Bachom is one of the most tireless documentary filmmakers of the past 10 years of political turmoil, from Occupy Wall Street to the January 6 insurrection. "Like Zelig with a camera," as the liberal cinematographer/director/producer/editor is often called (and a straw bowler and often a natty vest over a starched white shirt).www.nextavenue.org
