The Acclaimed Documentary Maker in Her 70s With More Stories to Tell

Every year, Pine Grove firefighters risk their lives in to fight off deadly fires, but without incarcerated firefighters, California would not be able to manage the growing intensity of fire season. A new documentary is sharing the story of those volunteer firefighters with the world. 'Fireboys' releases August 3 and tells the untold story of young incarcerated men in California who are offered a way out by fighting wildfires. Jake Hochendoner and Drew Dickler are the writers and directors of the film and join us to talk about the piece.