ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are reportedly hosting cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for a workout to open the week per Josina Anderson. This news comes after cornerback Corn Elder left Friday’s practice with a leg injury, forcing him to miss the team’s scrimmage at Ford Field. Quinton Dunbar has been out due to a personal issue, so the team could use some bodies for the secondary heading into the first preseason game. Mike Ford has seen most of the first-team reps at nickelback, making good use of the expanded role to this point.