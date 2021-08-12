Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Teresa, NM

Gadsden ISD 1 of 2 local school districts mandating masks

By Brianna Chavez
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187Nwi_0bPcEvBo00

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- The Gadsden Independent School District has more than 12,000 students enrolled in it's schools this fall semester and of those, all elementary school students must wear a mask.

The district is enforcing masks for students and staff in doors and in school buses, per New Mexico state guidelines.

The same goes for middle and high school students and staff unless they show proof of vaccination.

"We have multiple layers of protections," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey.

GISD school have isolation rooms where students will be placed if they show symptoms of Covid-19. If they test positive, then the nursing department begins contact tracing.

“Then they follow through to contact anyone that might have been exposed," Dempsey said. "Sometimes (that) means a small group of individuals are quarantined, sometimes a classroom, sometimes a bus. Rarely ever did it mean an entire school was quarantine.”

On top of safety, GISD is also focusing on keeping students engaged in the classroom. More than 300 students are participating in the district's virtual learning program. Dempsey said the district separated in-person staff from virtual learning staff.

"That way, our teachers are only focused on the students in front of them. I'm proud of our teachers for the work they did. They did a fabulous job in a tough situation. But it was a real challenge. And I really, I can't expect the kind of quality I'm looking for if I asked him to do both.”

Social and emotional support is also a key priority. Teachers are working to develop relationships with their students.

"We want to build that adult that's in their lives. So if they're struggling with something that we know they have someone to go to." Dempsey said.

For more education stories, click here.

The post Gadsden ISD 1 of 2 local school districts mandating masks appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Santa Teresa, NM
Santa Teresa, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#High School#Public School Districts#Borderland#Isd#Gadsden Isd 1 Of#Gisd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
San Elizario, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

San Elizario ISD launches early college high school

EL PASO, Texas -- Even though it's one of the smaller school districts in El Paso county, the San Elizario Independent School District has big plans in store - especially for its high school students. This year the school district officially launched it’s early college high school for the class of 2025 with the help The post San Elizario ISD launches early college high school appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Health Authority to impose mask rule; City Council votes to sue governor

UPDATE: El Paso City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza told City Council he planned to impose a mask mandate, requiring that face coverings be worn at all indoor establishments, including schools, starting Wednesday morning. The mandate would be in effect for 30 days and the re-evaluated based on local Covid-19 conditions. In defense of Ocaranza's The post El Paso Health Authority to impose mask rule; City Council votes to sue governor appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council told Health Authority plans to impose mask mandate

UPDATE: El Paso Health Authority City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza tells City Council he plans to impose a mask mandate at all indoor establishments, including schools. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso City Council scheduled an emergency meeting for 4 p.m. Monday to consider taking legal action against Texas Gov. Greg The post Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council told Health Authority plans to impose mask mandate appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: Dona Ana County officials give La Union flood briefing

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart and other first-responder agency leaders provided a briefing Sunday morning on the flood emergency in the La Union area, where roughly 50 residents were evacuated in recent days. The briefing took place at the Southwest Public Health Resource Center in Las Cruces. You can view it The post WATCH: Dona Ana County officials give La Union flood briefing appeared first on KVIA.
Doña Ana County, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

State of Emergency declared for Doña Ana County in wake of La Union flooding

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A state of emergency has been declared for Doña Ana County following heavy rain and severe flooding in the La Union area that resulted in the recent evacuations of roughly 50 residents, county officials said at a briefing on Sunday. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order The post State of Emergency declared for Doña Ana County in wake of La Union flooding appeared first on KVIA.
Canutillo, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Canutillo ISD to host Covid-19 webinars for parents

CANUTILLO, Texas -- It's been more than a week since students with the Canutillo Independent School District have been back in the classroom. The district is focusing on safety and communicating with parents through it's newest hire, Dr. Maria Fuentes, public health emergency manager. Fuentes said her goal is to stay up to date on The post Canutillo ISD to host Covid-19 webinars for parents appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

LCPS welcomes students back to class, in-person & virtually

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public Schools welcomed back students Monday to in-person learning, but will also continue with virtual instruction for some. The district announced that masks will be enforced for students, faculty, and staff while indoors throughout the school day and at any indoor after school events. LCPS staff who are The post LCPS welcomes students back to class, in-person & virtually appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso private schools mandate masks as Abbott’s ban doesn’t apply

EL PASO, Texas -- The Delta variant has been detected in El Paso, posing a new threat and raising a recurring issue among parents who have students returning to the classroom. Several Texas public school districts are now defying the governor's order preventing mask mandates - although none are in the Borderland, but some El The post El Paso private schools mandate masks as Abbott’s ban doesn’t apply appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

EP Catholic Diocese requires employees to get vaccine, masks for parishioners

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Catholic Diocese is mandating that all church employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, and will require any that any unvaccinated parishioners wear face masks to church services. The requirements are outlined in a letter from Bishop Mark Seitz that has been circulated throughout the diocese; a copy of that The post EP Catholic Diocese requires employees to get vaccine, masks for parishioners appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Fully-vaccinated El Pasoan among 7 latest Covid death victims

El PASO, Texas -- A fully-vaccinated person and a woman with no underlying health conditions were two of the seven El Pasoans who died over the past week from Covid-19, according to data released Monday by public health leaders. The total number of Covid deaths in El Paso County throughout the pandemic now stands at The post Fully-vaccinated El Pasoan among 7 latest Covid death victims appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy