Dubois County, IN

New Habitat Home Groundbreaking Event

 4 days ago

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County (HFHDC) will be breaking ground on its nineteenth home in Dubois County! Join them at 4 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 205 N Walnut Street in Huntingburg. This event will allow the community to learn about what this new home means to the future Habitat Homeowners, Eddie and Rebecca, hear from special guests and volunteers, and learn more about homeownership through HFHDC. This event will be streamed live on the Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County Facebook page at facebook.com/DuboisHabitat as well.

