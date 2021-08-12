Cancel
Richmond, IN

SIX ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES ON SW 15TH

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 5 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--Six people have been jailed on various drug charges Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and all six are tied to the same Richmond location. It began at 9 Wednesday night in the 100 block of South West 15th when 50-year-old James Abney was jailed for dealing meth, dealing cocaine, and multiple other charges. Then, Thursday morning, five more people were jailed on various drug charges. They include Tammy Kiger, Cory Miller, Edward Barnes, Charles Stephenson, and David Jones. Jones was charged with dealing a controlled substance.

