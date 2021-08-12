Washington County Man arrested for Attempted Murder following Stabbing

Pekin - Wednesday, August 11, 2021: A Pekin man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing an acquaintance in the neck. Just after noon on Wednesday, Washington County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that family members brought thirty-nine-year-old Jacob Kennedy to St. Vincent hospital in Salem after he was reportedly stabbed in the neck while at his apartment. Kennedy was later flown to University Hospital in Louisville due to the severity of his wounds. Troopers and detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg were dispatched to investigate along with Sheriff Brent Miller from the Washington County Sheriff's Department.