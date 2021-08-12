Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, IN

Washington County Man arrested for Attempted Murder following Stabbing

By ISP
953wiki.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePekin - Wednesday, August 11, 2021: A Pekin man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing an acquaintance in the neck. Just after noon on Wednesday, Washington County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that family members brought thirty-nine-year-old Jacob Kennedy to St. Vincent hospital in Salem after he was reportedly stabbed in the neck while at his apartment. Kennedy was later flown to University Hospital in Louisville due to the severity of his wounds. Troopers and detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg were dispatched to investigate along with Sheriff Brent Miller from the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

www.953wiki.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IN
City
Salem, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Washington, IN
Washington County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Washington County, IN
Government
City
New Pekin, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#University Of Louisville#University Hospital#The Indiana State Police#Isp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy