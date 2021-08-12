Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Edouard Mendy happy to be team player in Chelsea’s Super Cup win

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MudC1_0bPbwM5w00
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy came off for the Super Cup penalty shoot-out win over Villarreal (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Edouard Mendy praised fellow goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after he came off the bench to save two penalties in Chelsea’s Super Cup shoot-out win over Villarreal.

The France stopper had started the game but was substituted in the closing stages of extra-time before hailing the team success for the Blues.

Hakim Ziyech had put the Champions League holders ahead only be be forced off with a shoulder injury as Gerard Moreno’s leveller saw the game finish 1-1 after extra-time.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had Arrizabalaga stripped and ready to come on in the final seconds, explaining afterwards that it was a statistical decision made after pouring over 1000s of penalties taken against his goalkeepers.

Mendy left the field promptly and without complaint – unlike Arrizabalaga, who seemingly refused to be substituted in a similar situation in a Carabao Cup final in 2019 – and was happy to see his colleague save twice to secure the Super Cup.

“We work for this success,” Mendy told chelseafc.com.

I was ready because I knew this could happen, and I tried to be ready mentally and physically when we arrived at penalties

“I knew since last season that if Kepa came on the pitch he would help the team like he did. I am really happy for Kepa.

“This is teamwork, it’s a team effort. When you play for Chelsea you play for success, you play for titles. We did it together and we are happy.”

Arrizabalaga was full of praise for Mendy, who had made a number of key saves to keep out Villarreal – the Europa League holders also hitting the woodwork twice in normal time.

“It’s not a typical situation,” said the Spain goalkeeper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQCdt_0bPbwM5w00
Chelsea lifted the Super Cup following a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

“I was ready because I knew this could happen, and I tried to be ready mentally and physically when we arrived at penalties.

“Edou did a fantastic job before, it was a tough, tough game against a very difficult team.

“We won and we are so happy. All the team did a fantastic job and we have the medal.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Cup#Cup Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFA90min.com

UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea vs Villarreal preview - TV channel, team news & prediction

Thomas Tuchel will hope to lift his second trophy as Chelsea boss when his side meet Villarreal in the Super Cup on Wednesday night. After masterminding a run to Champions League glory just six months after joining the club, the Blues will come into this one as favourites but would do well not to underestimate Unai Emery's Villarreal, who booked their spot in this game by pipping Manchester United to the Europa League trophy.
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

How Petr Cech Convinced Edouard Mendy to Sign for Chelsea Last Summer

Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has revealed Petr Čech's role in persuading him to move to Stamford Bridge last year. The Senegalese completed a move to west London on a five-year contract last summer, with former boss Frank Lampard stating then that the former Rennes man would increase competition between the sticks for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who endured a difficult start to the previous campaign.
UEFAgoal.com

‘I didn't always want to be a goalkeeper’ – Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy

The Senegalese shared his football journey and disclosed how he detested standing between the goalposts earlier in his career. Senegal international and Chelsea star Edouard Mendy has revealed that he once didn't want to be a goalkeeper. Prior to his move to the Premier League giants, the 29-year-old was relatively...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Chelsea history in the Super Cup: A wonderful win, a sorry streak

Chelsea will travel to Northern Ireland in the coming days for its UEFA Super Cup match against Villarreal. Opportunities to kick the season off by winning a European Cup are rare, but the Blues have spurned such chances far too many times in the bygone decade. This is one trophy that has evaded the team in times of the Roman Empire. In fact, Chelsea’s last—and only—win in the Super Cup came five years before Roman Abramovich bought the club from Ken Bates. Those were different times and that was a different team.
UEFA90min.com

Chelsea win Super Cup with victory on penalties over Villarreal

European champions Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night thanks to their victory over Europa League holders Villarreal on penalties in Belfast. Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead in the first half when Hakim Ziyech swept in from close range. The Morocco international later went off injured with a suspected shoulder injury before Villarreal piled on the pressure.
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 pens) Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea scooped the UEFA Super Cup crown with a nervy 1-1 (6-5 pens) victory over Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday night. The Champions League conquerors eventually saw off the Europa League winners on penalties in the traditional continental curtain-raiser to the season proper, returning to London with an extra bit of luggage in the form of silverware.
UEFAYardbarker

Watch: Full shootout as Chelsea beat Villareal to win UEFA Super Cup

The Blues made it a painful one, missing their first effort but then scoring every single subsequent spot kick until Antonio Rudiger netted in sudden death. Then it was just down to Kepa Arrizabalaga – subbed on just before the shootout – to save the last effort from Raul Albiol and give Chelsea the trophy.
UEFAchatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea have known their order for goalkeepers in penalty shootouts since his first cup game at the club as Kepa Arrizabalaga comes on for Edouard Mendy to help the Blues lift the UEFA Super Cup

Thomas Tuchel's extra-time goalkeeping substitution proved an inspired one as Kepa Arrizabalaga saved two penalties to help Chelsea beat Villarreal and add the UEFA Super Cup to their Champions League triumph. Kepa was Chelsea’s hero after being brought on in the final minute of the added half hour just for...
UEFATribal Football

​Edouard Mendy reveals anxiety before completing Chelsea move

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy admits he faced anxiety over a move to the club last summer. The Senegal international was recruited by the Blues from Rennes in the summer of 2020. Mendy, who helped the team win the Champions League last season, admits having some nerves about joining such a...
UEFATribal Football

Kepa and Mendy discuss stunning Chelsea Super Cup triumph

Chelsea shootout hero Kepa Arrizabalaga was full of pride after lifting the UEFA Super Cup. Kepa was substituted in by manager Thomas Tuchel as the clash with Villarreal was locked at 1-1 in Belfast and heading to penalties. In the shootout, Kepa denied Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol to help...
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup Triumph

Thomas Tuchel has declared that his Chelsea side 'deserved to win' the UEFA Super Cup after lifing the trophy following a penalty shootout. Kepa Arrizabalaga was the hero as the goalkeeper saved two penalties following his introduction to the match. Speaking after the match, the Chelsea boss gave his assessment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy