Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Park City-Wasatch rivalry puts local pride on the line

By Brendan Farrell
Park Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Park City High School’s rivalry with Wasatch is brought up to Miners coach Josh Montzingo and his players, their first thought goes to PC Hill. The hill’s white PC letters, which overlook Dozier Field, were painted yellow to reflect the colors of the Wasps ahead of their showdown with the Miners a couple years ago. Park City defeated Wasatch 35-30 in front of a raucous home crowd, but the incident goes to show how testy the rivalry is and how much pride is on the line every year. In a sense, it’s the embodiment of small-town high school football under the Friday night lights.

www.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
Park City, UT
Sports
Park City, UT
Education
Park City, UT
Football
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Line#City High#American Football#Park City High School#Wasps#Miners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy