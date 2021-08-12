Park City-Wasatch rivalry puts local pride on the line

When Park City High School’s rivalry with Wasatch is brought up to Miners coach Josh Montzingo and his players, their first thought goes to PC Hill. The hill’s white PC letters, which overlook Dozier Field, were painted yellow to reflect the colors of the Wasps ahead of their showdown with the Miners a couple years ago. Park City defeated Wasatch 35-30 in front of a raucous home crowd, but the incident goes to show how testy the rivalry is and how much pride is on the line every year. In a sense, it’s the embodiment of small-town high school football under the Friday night lights.