MASSENA, N.Y. — On the hunt for his first major title of his career, pro Joey “Cowboy” Cifuentes of Clinton, Arkansas, extended his lead on Day 3 of the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Bad Boy Mowers, Savage Arms Stop 6 Presented by Abu Garcia at the St. Lawrence River on Saturday. Dropping his second 24-pound-plus bag of the event on the scales on Day 3, Cifuentes weighed in 24 pounds, 2 ounces, to move his three-day total to 67 pounds, 5 ounces – a staggering 6-pound, 12-ounce lead over pro Cody Pike of Powhatan, Virginia, who ended the day in second place with a three-day total of 60 pounds, 9 ounces.