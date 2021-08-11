Gear Review: Z-Man Mini Max

There are many compelling reasons to go for the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP, but the top one might just be its price-to-performance ratio. To be clear, this isn’t going to be at the top of the pile when it comes to the best value e-scooters. We can think of at least two others that deliver largely the same – or perhaps slightly better – performance at somewhat cheaper prices. At the same time, there also aren’t many of them up on that list that come with boosted power, which means that you don’t have a lot of choices if that’s what you’re looking for.