Gear Review: Z-Man Mini Max
The very reason bladed jigs are so popular can, at times, become their downfall. This tantalizing, vibrating presentation tempts fish in many scenarios, but this popularity can lead to a certain conditioning that makes fish less inclined to bite. That premise led Z-Man to create the ChatterBait Mini Max, a diminutive version of the original design, which produces a more subtle sound and vibration. The result: A similar look with a different frequency to match the sound and profile of smaller baitfish.www.bassmaster.com
