5 Family-Friendly Hiking Trails in Acadia National Park

Down East
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 284-foot-high granite gobbet at the mouth of Somes Sound is a great place to introduce kids to more rigorous hiking: the hill’s steep southern ascent is eased by terraced trail work, and it’s so short (just over a quarter mile) that kids barely have time to whine before they summit. A treeless ridge offers dazzling views up and down the long, narrow fjärd (similar to a fjord, but not as steep and deep) and south to island-dotted Frenchman Bay. From there, it’s an easy descent to Valley Cove, which sits at the foot of a sheer cliff favored by nesting peregrine falcons, followed by a stroll back to the trailhead via Valley Cove Fire Road. The forest floor here is strewn with lilies of the valley, bunchberries, starflowers, and other woodland flowers. 1.5-mile loop from the Flying Mountain trailhead, near the end of Fernald Point Rd., Southwest Harbor.

#Acadia National Park#Hiking Trails
