On The Road Again: Summer Travel Alongside The Delta Variant

WAMU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise of the Delta variant threw us all a curveball and for those of us who booked trips for this month, that curveball can feel like a real whack in the face. Millions of Americans are suddenly wondering whether it’s safe to pack up and get out of the house.

TravelWWLP 22News

AAA: No sign of mass travel cancelations despite COVID delta variant surge

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Despite concerns over the delta variant surge across the country, travel volumes are expected to remain high. This includes the upcoming Labor Day holiday as there are no signs of mass travel cancelations. AAA Travel is reminding residents planning on traveling late summer and early fall to remain informed and flexible as policies and guidelines continue to change.
TravelTravelPulse

Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: Should You Cancel Your Trip?

That has been the difference between a total embrace of air travel and letting out a pent-up demand, and a sudden apprehension to traveling. Welcome to the impact of the Delta variant, the latest – and some say more easily transmissible – strain of the coronavirus. On August 2, airline...
LifestyleKITV.com

No changes to Hawai'i Safe Travels program as Delta variant surges

With a record one-day case count, the state's Health Director has a stern warning for the public. "In terms of travel, this is a horrible time to travel, stay home unless you have to travel, stay home," said Department of Health Director Dr. Libby Char. "You don't know if the person next to you has Covid."
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

COVID delta variant threatening fall, winter travel

COVID delta variant threatening fall, winter travel. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Cf6pif. COVID delta variant threatening fall, winter travel. Three months after crash, losing legs, Columbus man not finished fighting. New leadership ready to start school year at Dublin City Schools. Columbus family suffers through losing two brothers in one year to...
TravelWWLP 22News

Travelers taking precautions at airports as Delta variant surges

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s the summer vacation surge, just as COVID-19 cases are also surging in areas around the country. Over at Bradley International Airport, people are taking normal precautions to stay safe while traveling as the COVID-19 Delta variant cases rise. “Wear a mask, try to keep...
LifestylePosted by
MercuryNews

Delta variant travel: Latest restrictions and news for concerned tourists

The 2021 summer travel season started out full of hope and promise, but increasingly by the week, the Delta variant is throwing it in disarray. This more transmissible variation of the coronavirus was first detected in India in February, just when the United States and some other places around the world were starting to gear up their vaccination efforts. It turned out to be a race against time: shots in arms vs. Delta’s spread.
TravelAviation Week

Daily Memo: Will The Delta Variant Disrupt The Air Travel Recovery?

The 2021 second quarter marked a turning point in the North American air travel recovery, as major airlines reported their first quarterly net profits since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated travel demand in March 2020. But the industry is not out of the woods yet. The recent rise of the delta...
Traveltravelmole.com

Worrying signs for USA travel and tourism industry as Delta variant hits home

Recent research by Longwoods International has some worrying inidicators for the health of the, so far buoyant, USA domestic tourism and travel industry. We spoke to the President of Longwoods, the prominent industry expert Amir Eylon, about the research, the forty third since Covid began, but also about any light at the end of the tunnel with regard to international travel.
Public HealthDaily Mining Gazette

Delta variant puts another bump in our road

We’re all ready to get off the COVID-19 roller coaster, so this week’s announcements from local public health officials that they’re seeing a rise in infections and hospitalizations arrived with a thud. It was a predictable bit of news, but it is an unwelcome one. News of the virus’ more...
TravelNBC Bay Area

Delta Variant: Air Travel Starting to Slow Due to Virus Concerns

It appears the delta variant is creating turbulence for airlines. After steady rises in air travel since vaccinations began, the numbers recently have started to fall. The reason? Growing concern over the delta variant. TSA said the number of travelers fell by about 10% from July's peak to this week.
TravelWBAL Radio

Demand for air travel flatlines amid delta variant surge

(NEW YORK) -- The first signs are emerging that the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is dampening demand for air travel: cancellations are rising, while passenger loads and air fare are on the decline. On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 1.7 million people nationwide -- the...
Traveltalesbuzz.com

Airline travel slowed in July as Delta variant spread, economist writes

Spending on entertainment and airline travel slowed in July as the Delta variant spread, according to new data. July consumer credit card data analyzed by JPMorgan Chase shows spending on air travel fell by a whopping 20 percent in late July as cases of COVID-19 rose around the world, including in the US, while restaurant spending softened only modestly.
TravelWashington Post

Will the delta variant change your travel plans? The Post answers your questions.

If there’s one constant to this pandemic, it’s that the coronavirus is incredibly effective at upending our careful planning. As the United States began to open back up this summer, pipe dreams for vacations became set dates on the calendar. Now, the delta variant of coronavirus is forcing many Americans to reassess whether to go on that getaway. Parents don’t want to put unvaccinated children at risk, and indoor-mask requirements are back in much of the country.
TravelTravelPulse

Complete Caribbean Podcast: Delta Variant Impacting Caribbean Travel

Welcome to episode nine of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah. In this show, Brian and Sarah first discuss how the continued COVID-19 pandemic is changing entry protocols and on-island rules for a number of destinations in the Caribbean. Later, the hosts interview Miles Mercera of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.
San Francisco, CASFGate

'Delta variant setting off alarm bells for travel industry'

Routes: COVID variant stalls travel revival + new Alaska SFO-Mexico routes, Emirates, Delta, JetBlue. Aug. 14, 2021Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 5:30 p.m. In this week’s news, there are some troubling indicators for air travel volume in the weeks ahead as the highly transmissible COVID delta variant continues to spread through the U.S. and the world; the European Union will continue allowing Americans to visit, although that could change on short notice; the U.S. CDC adds France and some other nations to its “do not travel” list; Hawaii reimposes limits on restaurant capacity and group sizes; France’s Caribbean islands tell all visitors to leave; New Zealand extends its border closure into 2022; Alaska Airlines adds three SFO routes to Mexican resorts for the winter and will begin Reno-Palm Springs service; Air Canada and Allegiant add California routes; JetBlue finally kicks off JFK-London flights; Delta resumes some London routes; Emirates boosts its San Francisco schedule; Singapore Airlines will begin LAX-Taipei-Singapore service; more airlines tell employees to get vaccinated; a new Alaskan airline eyes transpacific flights from SFO and LAX next year; new carriers in South Korea and Europe plan U.S. flights; and Alaska Airlines sets a date for opening its new SFO lounge.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Travel agency air sales backslide due to Covid's delta variant

For the week that ended Aug. 15, the number of air tickets sold by U.S. travel agencies was down 41.1% compared with 2019, the worst result since the week that ended May 16, ARC data shows. Last week's sales were also markedly worse than the week prior, which were off...
New York City, NYNew York Post

New York Auto Show canceled again over Delta variant fears

Organizers are putting the brakes on the New York International Auto Show for the second straight year due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, they announced Wednesday. The traditionally annual event, scheduled to kick off at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on Aug 19, will now be on...
TravelKFDA

Delta variant slows air travel with infections surging across US

The Taliban takes over Kabul as Afghan president flees the country. Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19 Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before she found herself in the hospital. National. US among nations with highest rate...

