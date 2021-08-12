Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves 8/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets (56-54) will challenge the Philadelphia Phillies (58-53) in the final match of a three-game weekend showdown at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. New York needs to win this match to bounce back and prevent a series sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend. The Mets surrendered the first two outings to the Phillies at 2-4 in the opener on Friday and 3-5 in Game 2 on Saturday. New York played eight scoreless innings and managed to score three runs in the final frame but lost the contest to Philadelphia while driving only six base hits. Starter Tylor Megill lasted for 4.2 innings of work with four earned runs on five base hits allowed while granting one walk and struck out five hitters of the Phillies in the loss. RF Michael Conforto, 2B Jonathan Villar, and Catcher James McCann acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI each for the Mets.