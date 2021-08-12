Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves 8/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 4 days ago

The finale of a three-game set between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets will take place at Citi Field on Sunday. The series is split with the Reds taking the first game by 4 runs and the Mets taking the second game by a single run. The Reds are 55-50 and in second place with 7 games behind the Brewers in NL Central. The Mets are the front-runner in the NL East division at 55-48, 4 games ahead of Atlanta.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ozzie Albies
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#The Cincinnati Reds#The New York Mets#Era#Rf Nick Castellanos#Rf Jesse Winker#The Atlanta Braves#Obp#Nationals#The National League#Final Score Prediction#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies 8/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets (56-54) will challenge the Philadelphia Phillies (58-53) in the final match of a three-game weekend showdown at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. New York needs to win this match to bounce back and prevent a series sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend. The Mets surrendered the first two outings to the Phillies at 2-4 in the opener on Friday and 3-5 in Game 2 on Saturday. New York played eight scoreless innings and managed to score three runs in the final frame but lost the contest to Philadelphia while driving only six base hits. Starter Tylor Megill lasted for 4.2 innings of work with four earned runs on five base hits allowed while granting one walk and struck out five hitters of the Phillies in the loss. RF Michael Conforto, 2B Jonathan Villar, and Catcher James McCann acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI each for the Mets.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Series Wrap: Where do Jonathan India, Reds rookies rank in NL Rookie of the Year race?

ATLANTA – When the Cincinnati Reds dealt with injuries this season, one of the big reasons they remained in the playoff hunt was the contributions from their rookies. Look no further than Thursday’s 12-3 win against the Atlanta Braves to measure their impact. Second baseman Jonathan India had two hits and two runs, including a leadoff double to open the first inning and a solo homer in the third. He owns a .400 on-base percentage this year.
MLBThe State-Journal

Castillo scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Philadelphia

Cincinnati Reds (63-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-56, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (6-11, 4.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (1-3, 6.80 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +123, Reds -145; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/13/2021

Reds at Phillies—MLB pick is Cincinnati Reds +152. Starting for Cincinnati will be Tyler Mahle. The righthander has pitched well on the road with an ERA 1.92 and WHIP 1.05 in his 12 starts. Team is 9-3 in those games. Zack Wheeler to throw for Philadelphia. Wheeler past five games allowed 13 earned runs in 34 innings. Past four games Phillies have scored seven runs. Past ten games Phillies bullpen an ERA of 4.95 and WHIP 1.51. Reds bullpen in the better form in this period with an ERA 3.51 and opponents batting .186. Play Cincinnati +152.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves homer records are falling fast

Position by position, the Atlanta Braves 2021 power onslaught is breaking records at a remarkable rate. The MLB is a homer-happy league again, and the Atlanta Braves are taking full advantage — to the point that all of their deadline-deal additions are intended to add to the fence-clearing carnage happening this Summer.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Joey Votto’s quest for a second MVP is very realistic

Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds, Fernando Tatís Jr., Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Philadelphia Phillies, National League, Giancarlo Stanton, Bryce Harper, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at first base. Jul 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates after hitting a solo home...
MLBESPN

Cincinnati Reds put All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker on 10-day IL

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker, who is having a breakout season at the plate, was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with an intercostal strain. Reds manager David Bell told reporters that Winker underwent an MRI on Monday and the team doesn't consider the injury to be "a long-term issue."
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Break Out the Brooms Versus Washington Nationals

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single in the thirteenth inning of Game One of the National League Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
MLBCBS Sports

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds recalled Barrero from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. The 23-year-old infielder will be joining the big club for the first time in 2021 after getting a 24-game trial with Cincinnati during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. With the benefit of playing on an everyday basis in the minors this season, Barrero has improved his plate approach and has tapped into more power, slugging 17 home runs between Louisville and Double-A Chattanooga in 2021 after having left the yard only 14 times in his first three professional seasons. Though Cincinnati views Barrero as a potential long-term solution in the middle infield, he may be relegated to a depth role during his upcoming stint in majors. Second baseman Jonathan India (.860 OPS) has been a National League Rookie of the Year frontrunner, while shortstop Kyle Farmer has overcome a sluggish start to the season to churn out a .971 OPS since the All-Star break.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy