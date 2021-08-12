St Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St. Louis Cardinals (57-56) will battle the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-73) in the series finale of a three-game challenge at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 12:35 PM ET. St. Louis will try to finish this series by a sweep after winning the first two installments versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals defeated the Pirates at 4-1 in the series opener on Tuesday and continued to dominate the series with a 4-0 shutout triumph on Wednesday. St. Louis limited the offense of Pittsburgh with only two hits and zero earned while scoring four runs in hitting nine shots in the victory. Starter Adam Wainwright finished 9.0 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed but struck out seven hitters of the Pirates to earn the win for the Cardinals. Shortstop Paul DeJong led the charge with one run on two base hits while driving two RBIs in the winning effort.