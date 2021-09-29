CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Lego deals for October 2021: Biggest discounts on kids’ and adult sets

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GE5S_0bPbXzOg00

Lego has had something of a renaissance over the past year. That’s perhaps unsurprising given that the infamous Danish brick has something for everyone, of any age, ability and interest.

The company has come a long way since its founding in 1932, growing from a small carpenter’s workshop into a global toy enterprise. Named “Toy of the Century” by Fortune Magazine and the British Association of Toy Retailers back in 2000 for the second time, the present-day bricks were first launched in 1958. And its popular Technic, Duplo and Lego Creator ranges were released over the next few decades.

While Lego’s great for helping to develop young minds, there’s also plenty for adults to love in the ever expanding 18+ collectible sets. From thousand-piece sets that can occupy adults for weeks, to immersive builds for kids that can inspire their imagination, there’s endless fun to be had with Lego.

But, with frequent new releases, more complex ranges and recent sustainability ventures, Lego can be a costly investment. As such, if you’re hoping to save on a set we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best discounts available right now – from Star Wars and Harry Potter to Ghostbusters builds.

Whether you’re after a challenging set for yourself, a gift to a little one or want to get Christmas presents sorted, we’ve got you covered on the best Lego deals to snap up right now.

Read more:

The best Lego deals for October 2021 in the UK are:

  • Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts astronomy tower: Was £89.99, now £79.99, Very.co.uk
  • Lego Technic senna GTR 42123: Was £35.99, now £29.99, Smythstoys.com
  • Lego 10698 classic creative brick construction set: Was £39.99, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego City 60266 ocean exploration ship floating deep sea boat model: Was £124.99, now £99.99, Very.co.uk
  • Lego friends jungle rescue base treehouse vet set: Was £74.99, now £64.99, Smythstoys.com
  • Lego 10274 creator expert ghostbusters set: Was £179.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet display set: Was £54.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego Creator expert bonsai tree set for adults: Was £44.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego Technic Land Rover Defender 42110 : Was £159.99, now £116.89, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego Architecture Trafalgar Square set 21045: Was £79.99, now £62.99, Very.co.uk

Lego deals for kids

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts astronomy tower: Was £89.99, now £79.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2e5j_0bPbXzOg00

Bring the Harry Potter franchise to life with this Lego set featuring the Hogwarts astronomy tower, currently reduced by £10 at Very. Boasting a collectible brick castle, eight characters and authentic detail from the films, it would make the perfect Christmas present for any Potter enthusiasts.

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best Lego for kids , our reviewer said it’s “a satisfying and quick build” that took just a couple of afternoons to complete. “Visually striking, it measures 15 inches high, so will delight kids... [and] architecturally speaking, this is undoubtedly one of the more impressive Harry Potter sets we’ve come across,” they added.

Buy now

Lego Technic Senna GTR 42123: Was £35.99, now £29.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CeNT7_0bPbXzOg00

A replica of McLaren’s supercar Senna GTR, this construction set boasts a V8 engine, dihedral opening doors that go up and out, a steering wheel that turns and graphics you’ll see on the real car.

In our review of the best Lego for kids , our tester said: “The Technic series is all about unleashing your inner engineer, and we were pleased to notice our eight-year-old tester learning as she built, and beginning to compute how certain mechanisms worked in sync as she painstakingly constructed this toy.”

Buy now

Lego 10698 classic creative brick construction set: Was £39.99, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dzkxc_0bPbXzOg00

Let kids explore their creative side with this brick box that boasts 33 different colours. The perfect toolkit for budding builders, it lets you use the different windows, doors and other special pieces to create undersea adventures, zoos, castles, scooters and more. Designed for ages four and upwards, the set’s reduced by 20 per cent right now on Amazon.

Buy now

Lego City 60266 ocean exploration ship floating deep sea boat model: Was £124.99, now £99.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNj6W_0bPbXzOg00

Not only does this Lego ship float on water, but the set also includes a shark cage, working crane, research submarine, helicopter, eight figurines and a pirate shipwreck with hidden treasure. Lego worked with National Geographic explorers to create the build that helps to immerse kids in the world of ocean exploration.

Buy now

Lego friends jungle rescue base treehouse vet set: Was £74.99, now £64.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ecKx_0bPbXzOg00

Inspire creative wildlife play with this Lego Friends jungle rescue base, where kids can build their own treehouse animal clinic. From helping elephants to treating sloths and looking after turtles, any budding vets will love this set.

Buy now

Lego deals for adults

Lego 10274 creator expert ghostbusters set: Was £179.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQOo0_0bPbXzOg00

Ghostbusters fans, this is the set for you. Boasting 1,352 pieces split into 23 bags, build the classic 1984 car driven by the eccentric para-psychologists in the movie. The replica is based on the 1959 Cadillac miller-meteor futura duplex and features details including working steering, a trapdoor with a ghost trap, an extended gunner seat and a moving ghost sniffer.

The set earned a spot in our round-up of the best adult Lego sets , with our reviewer saying: “It is now proudly sat upon [their] shelf for anyone who goes near it to utter ‘Who you gonna call?’ – the set that keeps on giving.” They noted that it’s certainly an adult build due to some repetitive parts, “which we love, as they give this ride an absolute edge but make it too intricate for kids”.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet display set: Was £54.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SI7P_0bPbXzOg00

Another one for the classic film fanatics, this set features a build-and-display Star Wars stormtrooper helmet with intricate detailing and recreated contours. Also making it into our edit of the best adult Lego sets , our tester said: “With the help of an 11-year-old Star Wars nut, we finished this in less than four hours, enough time to enjoy at least a couple of your favourite deep-space franchises.” Although it’s a tad fiddly, they emphasised that the detail and the overall look take top marks.

Buy now

Lego Creator expert bonsai tree set for adults: Was £44.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIQfY_0bPbXzOg00

Lego has committed to make all its packaging non-plastic by 2025 and every brick the same by 2030. As such, the plant-based bricks in this bonsai set are made from sugar-cane. The entire botanical range is in celebration of the brand’s foray into this non-oil-based future.

Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best Lego sets for adults , our reviewer said: “This one took us four hours to build, from 878 pieces in total. Lots of the elements were quite small yet these give it the dramatic final effect.”

They added: “We especially enjoyed putting together the pot and highly effective slatted wooden base.”

Buy now

Lego Technic Land Rover Defender 42110: Was £159.99, now £116.89, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4IcW_0bPbXzOg00

You can save 27 per cent on Lego’s technic Land Rover kit on Amazon right now. Described as an “advanced set”, it is packed with accurate details such as a four-speed gear box, six-cylinder engine beneath the bonnet and a working steering wheel so you can see the car in action.

Whether you’re looking for a new hobby for a gift for Land Rover enthusiasts or fans of classic collectible model cars, the set will deliver a rewarding build experience, with a whopping 2573 pieces to get through.

Buy now

Lego architecture Trafalgar Square set 21045: Was £79.99, now £62.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAjqX_0bPbXzOg00

Another set that featured in our round-up of the best Lego sets for adults , this one is inspired by the real-world London landmark Trafalgar Square, and would make a great option for anyone with an interest in travel, architecture, history and design.

Containing 1197 pieces, our reviewer described the details of this build as “fantastic”. “The waterfall fountains are among our favourites, but when you turn the set around you’re offered a glimpse into the artwork inside the National Gallery which is the main building at the back,” they said. “We’ve been showing this off on Zoom calls recently to many ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys and activities, try the links below:

From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Harry Potter’, we’ve reviewed the best kids’ Lego sets

romper.com

The 8 Best Strawberry Shortcake Costumes Kids & Adults

Since the ‘80s, kids have loved the iconic Strawberry Shortcake character. And with the recent cartoon reboot, current kiddos can fall in love with the sweet doll all over again. As the Strawberry Shortcake costumes for Halloween prove, this dessert-themed doll has lasting appeal for kids of all ages. With...
BEAUTY & FASHION
