Thomas Drever loves swimming and loves the El Dorado Hills Taz Swim Team; those two things are certainties. This past season, Drever was a member of the El Dorado Hills Taz, as well as AquaSol, a competitive club swim team based out of Cameron Park. Most kids don’t swim for both, but Drever decided to keep swimming with the Taz because of his love for the sport and the team.