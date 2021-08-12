Big Brother 23 Live Feeds Week 5: Wednesday Night Highlights

It was quite the eviction eve in the Big Brother 23 house. It’s been a long time since there has been so much drama and an actually in-motion vote flip. Tiffany and Xavier decided they wanted to flip the house to keep Christian, but the Jokers decided they weren’t going to take orders this time. And that whole mess led to some cracks in The Cookout Alliance. Read on to find out if Xavier was able to patch things up with his alliance, and if Christian actually stands a chance with this looming eviction vote.