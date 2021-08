On Saturday August 21 in Bishop Hill, IL, Lynne M. Jackson, great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott, and founder and president of the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, will present a program on the Legacy of Dred Scott. Lynne has appeared in numerous media outlets including, C-Span, NPR, PBS, Time, Newsweek, Netflix and is featured in four documentaries. This free presentation is open to the public and will start at 2 p.m. at the village park gazebo. Please contact the Bishop Hill Heritage Association at bhha@mymctc.net or by calling 309 927-3899 for more details about this program. The BHHA, Geneseo Foundation, and Bill and Susan Sherrard Foundation are sponsoring this program.