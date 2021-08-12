Iris Scheitlin

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIris was born on Oct. 5, 1973, to Harry (Sandy) and Cheryl (Roy) in Anchorage, Alaska. She grew up in Dry Creek, Alaska, and met William Cross. Together, they had Rashanda, Willy and Brandon. Life took them in different directions and Iris later met the love of her life, John Scheitlin.

