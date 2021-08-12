Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Creating in fear of an oncoming wildfire

By Blair Bunting
DIY Photography
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a quiet evening with a brilliant red sunset visible through the tall pines of Flagstaff, Arizona. I was sitting with my neighbor in my front yard, each of us enjoying an Old Fashioned and toasting to another hot summer day. As the sun passed below the horizon line, and night set in, we noticed some smoke to the south that had more form and definition than what we were used to. I brushed it off as another controlled burn and retired to my house for the evening. After getting my daughter to bed, I took to washing the dishes, including the glass I had just had my cocktail from. To my surprise, there were ashes in it, a sign of things to come.

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Photography#Apple Maps#Canon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

GREENVILLE, Calif. -- After four years of homelessness, Kesia Studebaker thought she had finally landed on her feet when she found a job cooking in a diner and moved into a house in Greenville. She had been renting for three months and was hoping stability would help her win back...
Greenville, CARecord

'Hard days ahead': Red flag warnings prompt more wildfire fears; Dixie Fire jumps perimeter lines

Firefighters battling dozens of blazes across the West braced for more hot, dry weather as dangerous conditions threatened to spark new wildfires in multiple states. The Dixie Fire blazed through Greenville, California, leaving behind only a few structures. The fire primarily burned through most of the downtown area and some surrounding homes in the small mountain community. Photos of the area showed an orange tinge in the sky and small patches of fire, remnants of destruction in the town.
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

Western wildfires are so intense they’re creating their own thunderclouds now

This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Last month, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory held a very 2021 press conference, in which scientists reported a very 2021 outbreak of “smoke thunderclouds.” Catastrophic wildfires, exacerbated by catastrophic climate change, had produced a rash of pyrocumulonimbus plumes over the western United States and Canada, known in the scientific vernacular as pyroCb.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Incident Management Team Leader Explains How Wildfire Maps are Created on the Dixie Fire (with Video)

August 14, 2021 – Ever wonder how the maps are created on wildfires?. The situation unit (SIT) is responsible for overseeing map production, and incident status input on wildland fire incidents. The SIT's main purpose in fire camp is to provide operations (OPs) with the intelligence gathered from infrared flights and the people working in the field on the fire. SIT then processes the intelligence and transfers it to a map similar to the one you see in the video. The GIS department creates and publishes the maps.
Petsnatureworldnews.com

Russian Woman 'Eaten Alive' by Bears After Storming Out From Wedding Ceremony

While some wedding rites are definitely unbearable, one Russian woman has lost her life after storming out of one. Some people believe she was brutally devoured alive by bears. According to officials, Yana Balobanova, 24, was said to have rushed out into the woods during the forest wedding. She departed...
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

What a Let Down: Yellowstone Supervolcano is a Myth

If you follow more paranoid media, you would never get out of bed. Or you would be looking to live far underground in an old nuclear missile silo somewhere closer to the East Coast. For the last few years I’ve been reading about seismic activity at Yellowstone National Park. There are sometimes swarms of small earthquakes. The result, the network TV types show up and warn the Yellowstone Supervolcano is about ready to pop its lid. This is based on the swarms and because they say the volcano is due for an eruption. Like it’s a geyser running on a clock!
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Flash Floods Feared As Thunderstorms Head Toward US West Ravaged By Wildfires

Some Western states, already battered by raging wildfires that have been burning for weeks, are now facing warnings of potential flash flooding from thunderstorms heading their way. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “heavy rainfall from monsoonal activity will continue the potential for flash flooding,” adding that while flash floods...

Comments / 0

Community Policy