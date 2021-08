The Lincoln County Planning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting in the Planning and Zoning Conference Room located across from the Lincoln County Courthouse at 107 Perryman Avenue, Lincolnton, Georgia on August 9, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at which time request will be made for a special use of the property located at Tax Map 54 Parcel 120 also known as 3191 Double Branches Road.