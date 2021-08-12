ON THE MOVE

Opera Naples has welcomed Carla Calavitta at its development director. In this newly created position, she will lead the fundraising efforts for Opera Naples’ annual gala, patron events and Millennium Club program. Before joining Opera Naples, Ms. Calavitta worked for the Lupus Research Alliance as the western regional development manager. In her 15 years of experience, she held positions with various nonprofits in New York City and Los Angeles, building donor and member bases and leading corporate and private fundraising. Beginning with the New York Botanical Garden, she then went on to lead the membership and development departments for the Natural History Museum of L.A. County and the Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano. In 2008, Ms. Calavitta was one of the founding staff members for the GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live.