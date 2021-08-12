Cancel
Specialist recommends making sleep a priority as children head back to school

By Christina Conner for CAES News
lincolnjournalonline.com
 4 days ago

Diane Bales, a UGA Extension human development specialist, explains that children shouldn’t wait until school starts to adjust their bedtime routine. On average, school-aged children need about 12 hours of sleep. Families are gearing up for a new school year. New grades, new teachers and new schedules are on the horizon. To accommodate the shift from summer break, consistent bedtime […]

